One year ago in this space, I wrote about resolutions in education, ideas that teachers use to adjust as each year progresses. I read through that column again recently and reflected on where I am now, one year later. For the most part, I stuck by my goals, especially trying to guide students in directions that will most benefit them, despite what some of the so-called experts think.
One of the latest crazes in education is how important it is to develop positive relationships with our students. Wait, this is a new idea?
When I was taking my education courses in college, we were told to never be friends with our students. We should crack the whip early and let loose the reins as the year went on, pending the behavior of our students. We were there to teach, by golly, not to be popular.
As I progressed through the education track at Winona State, I had some classroom experiences before I student taught. I watched the teachers closely and saw their interactions with the students. I observed my classroom teacher when I started student teaching in Houston. And I thought back to the teachers who had the biggest impact on me in school.
The common factor? Each of those effective teachers knew me and/or other students as a person/people, not just numbers. I wouldn’t say any of those quality educators were friends with us, but they cared.
I vividly remember some of my job interviews, including the one at NRHEG. One question that is prevalent at interviews deals with your strengths in the position. I was very firm in saying it was my ability to relate the material to my students’ lives and to know them well enough to make that an effective strategy. For 24 years now, I have made a point of that in my classroom.
I’m certainly not the only teacher to do that. I hear the teaching from my nearest two neighbors, and they are enthusiastic about knowing their kids and matching some of the material to those students. There are a plethora of others in my district who are great at that, many of whom have taught my own children.
But suddenly, positive relationships with students is a thing. Wow, I could’ve gone on the presentation circuit years ago and made big bucks with an obvious idea, I guess. Silly me to think this was clear as an effective teaching strategy. So now schools are spending time and money to tell us this should be happening; this will be the magic spell that will change the atmosphere of schools everywhere into one where all students want to learn. Curriculum is being developed to get to know our kids better.
But the problem with that is kids can see a fake effort at getting to know them a mile away. If you don’t do it organically, you will fail. All those icebreaker plans that you’ve likely encountered at seminars or other work situations can be fun for a brief time, but that’s it. I’ve used some of those to start the year, but if every teacher did a bunch of those all the time, it would prove to be ineffective.
I tried two things to start this year. First, I have a giant bulletin board that I’m too uncreative to decorate, so I have students help. This year, I posted interesting things about me, such as TV shows I enjoy, sports I’m part of, music that I think is good, etc. The students had to find something they had in common with me and put their name on a post-it note by it. They had a lot of fun, and we got to know each other quickly. Some of those initial conversations have carried through the first half of the year.
The other project we did was we all chose five words to describe ourselves. Mine were dad, teacher, writer, husband, and nerd. Slowly, we started eliminating words until we each settled on the one word which best described us. Then all the kids created a poster with that word and pictures or symbols to represent the word. The kids were surprised when I chose teacher as my final word over dad, but I said I teach my own children too, so that’s me at my root.
Do I have great relationships with all 110 students in my classroom? Of course not, but there are plenty who are comfortable just popping in to chat, even years after they leave my room. I know my students through sports, through their music, through their families, and through any little thing which I can grasp onto in order to make a connection. One little thing could make a difference in a student having a positive attitude in my class and, maybe, the school as a whole.
Many, many teachers do things similar to what I do. We have general conversations with kids in the hallway and the cafeteria and the gym and around town. We don’t just focus on our class all the time. This instinct is key to getting buy-in when you suddenly ask students to do a task they might not enjoy. There is a level of respect for a teacher who shows an interest in you beyond the work you complete.
Are schools correct in thinking positive relationships with students are important? Of course they are, but trying to force people to do things to improve that are costly and, ultimately, will fade away for the next new idea. However, the fact that most teachers already do this will never disappear, just like the connections we have with our students stay strong long after they leave our classrooms.
Word of the Month: This week’s word is logodaedaly, which means skill in using words, as in, “The teacher’s logodaedaly allowed her to slip into the student vernacular and connect with them through their language.” Impress your friends and confuse your enemies!