Most women are familiar with Kegels. Although they are often widely advocated for, Kegels can sometimes cause more harm than good. Kegels are used to strengthen the pelvic floor. But many times, the pelvic floor muscles are too tight and need to be lengthened which can cause similar symptoms. So, rather than strengthening, relaxation needs to occur, and in this situation, Kegels can often worsen the problem. One in 3 women and 1 in 10 men will have pelvic floor dysfunction during their lifetime; urinary symptoms or pelvic pain may be ‘common’ but are certainly not normal.
A shortened or “tight” muscle is said to be in hypertonicity, or a relatively constant state of increased activation. In other words, these people are unnecessarily contracting their pelvic floor muscles for a large part of their day, often unconsciously doing so. Just as you can carry tension in your shoulders, you can carry tension in your pelvic floor as well. And just like shoulder tension can cause tension headaches, pelvic floor tension can cause pelvic pain.
Why is pelvic floor hypertonicity so bad? Constantly using the Kegel muscles can lead to muscle strain, muscle fatigue, pain, and discomfort with exercise. Hypertonic muscles can have a difficult time relaxing and may be tender to the touch. A tight pelvic floor can make it difficult to completely empty the bladder or initiate a urine stream and even contribute to constipation. It can also contribute to symptoms like leakage when coughing or sneezing, painful intercourse, and pelvic pain in general. Holding your muscles in a shortened and tight position can lead to weakness resulting in more symptoms.
How can you tell if you have hypertonicity of the pelvic floor? Often, pain in or around the genitals or low abdomen is a good indicator. Pain in the vagina or rectum, pain near the tailbone, and pain around the bladder can all be signs of hypertonicity. Difficulty emptying the bowel or bladder can also be a sign. Urinary incontinence, especially associated with a strong urge to go, can sometimes be a sign. If you are never really emptying the bladder fully, the muscles around the bladder will not relax and the pelvic floor will continue to contract so as not to leak. It can be a vicious cycle.
How can a physical therapist help?
Based on an initial examination, your physical therapist will design a treatment program to meet your specific needs and goals. But the most important thing to do with hypertonic pelvic floor is learning how to relax the muscle! Your physical therapist can also instruct you on the proper efficient and ergonomic ways to do activities. They will work with you on exercises to stretch and strengthen the affected muscles for optimal movement patterns. The goal is to help your muscles work together in the best way possible and to resume your normal daily activities.