Has this summer gone by fast or does it seem like life is speeding up? One thing I will remember about this summer is that it has been hot and dry. So how has that affected things growing in your yard?
Have you noticed some things are a bit wacky and not normal? You are not imagining that, things are not quite normal...whatever that means these days.
The hot weather definitely affects yields in the vegetable garden. Another thing I learned is that when the temps don’t cool down at night that also affects your plants. I thought when I saw them wilt down during the day that was the only heat-related issue plants go through, but those warm temps at night affect them as well.
If your plants look healthy but are not getting any vegetables, you might be fertilizing too much. One indication of that is way too much growth of the plant that is lush and green, but no fruit.
Hot day and night temps cause flowers to drop off the plant and no fruit is formed. Tomatoes especially this summer have dropped flowers; when the temps at night are between 75 degrees and 85 degrees that will happen. And we have had nights that fit that category.
Hot temps will also change the type of flowers plants produce, which could be more or less female and male flowers. Many bees don’t like the hot weather, so they might not be there to aid in pollination.
If you see fruit but it is not getting ripe, poor pollination could result in fruit that can’t grow. High nighttime temps mean fruit doesn’t ripen. Interestingly, the pigment that turns tomatoes red is not produced when the temp is above 85 degrees.
So fruit ripens in its own time, so we just need to be patient. Cooler weather will help these issues.
With summer coming to a close it also signals the start of recruitment of the new class of Master Gardener interns.
Applications are now being accepted through Oct. 1. The first step in becoming a Master Gardener is to fill out the application. For an application go to: z.umn.edu/mg2023onlineapp.
The application goes to the Master Gardener office in the local county Extension Office. We guide you through the process and get enrolled.
The program consists of two parts: 50 hours of education that is done online from January through May, then you begin your 50 community service hours. After those parts have been completed within the year, you become an official Master Gardener.
The Master Gardener groups in your county help you through the process and want you to succeed. It was one of the best decisions I ever made to become a Master Gardener over 20 years ago. You can reach out to me if you have any questions or if I can help in any way. Come join us.
Lorrie Rugg is Master Gardener coordinator for Steele and Rice counties.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.