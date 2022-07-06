I would like to applaud the Moonlighters Exchange Club of Owatonna for proposing to create a veterans memorial located in Owatonna on the corner of 18th Street and Grove Avenue. With an estimated cost of $250,000, it will not be easy to raise the large sum; however, this is Owatonna, and I am confident the funds can and will be raised.
My concern is with the location selected. It is a very busy intersection with limited parking and noise from a heavy-traffic area. I believe that a tribute to our veterans for their service and sacrifice deserves a more appropriate location. A memorial such as the one being proposed deserves an area that provides a place for visitors to sit and reflect on the veterans and the sacrifices they made for all of us.
In my opinion, there are more appropriate locations around the city, but I believe the ideal spot for its "forever" home should be somewhere in front of the Administration Building, which is located at the West Hills Complex. Additionally, the proposed Owatonna Veteran's Memorial would be located on Steele County property, whereas, at West Hills it would be on city of Owatonna property. No shovel has yet touched the ground, and I hope it is not too late to reconsider the location. However, I realize time is of the essence.
If you agree that we should pause this very important project and reconsider its location before proceeding, please reach out to a member of the Moonlighters Exchange Club or a member of the Owatonna City Council.
Help me keep our remembrances alive, but in the proper setting to honor all who have served in our community.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.