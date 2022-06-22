The ligaments surrounding the ankles are fragile. A seemingly harmless motion has the potential to cause a sprain. Ankle ligaments are elastic structures that hold the ankle joint together to prevent (as well as minimize) excessive twisting and turning that can lead to injury. These ligaments can stretch slightly to accommodate normal movements, but they have an inherent limit. When the ligaments are stretched beyond their natural limits, the result can be a painful sprain.
Ankle sprains may be more common than you think. Every day, more than 25,000 people in the US sprain an ankle. Incidents vary from athletic injuries to simple day-to-day activities.
Many activities can lead to ankle sprains including:
• Running
• Walking on uneven surfaces
• Missing a step while climbing stairs
• Changing directions quickly
• Jumping and landing on an object
• Twisting the ankle at an awkward angle
When an ankle sprain occurs, a variety of things happen. Blood will rush into the injured area, causing the initial inflammation. The ankle will become red and warm to the touch as the blood flow has increased. The ankle may swell, causing increased sensitivity of the nerves, which leads to pain. Attempts to move the ankle, stand, or even walk on it, can often be quite painful.
Typically, a sprain is minor, and can heal on its own. However, if the ankle sprain is more serious, additional swelling occurs, and if a day of rest does not help, we recommend getting the ankle inspected so a fracture can be ruled out. We would suggest seeing a physician and get an X-ray.
First steps in your recovery:
• Rest and try to stay off the ankle itself (err on the side of caution.)
• Elevate the ankle above your heart.
• A compression wrap, such as an elastic bandage, should be used to minimize swelling and provide support, though not too tight. It should not cause any numbness, tingling, or color change.
• Ice can be used, though it’s important to keep a layer between the ice and skin and limited to 10-15 minutes with an hour or two in between.
The muscles surrounding a sprained ankle often can tighten and shorten, resulting in decreased range of motion. As a result, the ankle is more prone to re-injury unless you stretch and strengthen those muscles. This is where our doctors of physical therapy can help you!
Physical therapists will work closely with you every step of the way to carefully retrain the muscles and ligaments surrounding the injured area to help you get back on your feet as quickly as possible. We know how frustrating waiting for recovery can be and want to assure you that we are committed to your rehabilitation and exercise needs.