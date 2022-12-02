...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM
CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Morrison, Mille Lacs, Benton, Sherburne, Meeker,
Wright and McLeod Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
In 1988, the Minnesota Legislature approved a new law called “Truth in Taxation”, which aims to improve transparency and accountability Minnesota’s property tax system. The law requires city and county governments to adopt a proposed levy every September for the forthcoming year, send out notices to residents about how their property taxes will be affected, and then hold a public meeting where these budget and tax issues can be discussed and debated in an open forum, with input from the public.
While it seems obvious that the public should be involved in the process, it wasn’t always the case. Prior to the Truth in Taxation law, taxpayers would receive a valuation in the spring but no information about how that valuation would impact their property taxes. Taxpayers could attend county commission meetings and city council meetings, but few participated in the process. The aim of the Truth in Taxation law was to improve public participation, enhance transparency and accountability, and strengthen the relationship between local governments and residents.
Truth in Taxation meetings are generally held in December. The meeting for Rice County was held on December 1, but here is a list of other notable upcoming meetings. I would strongly encourage you to attend. As a former mayor, I can tell you that the input of the community can have a large influence.
Truth in taxation upcoming meetings:
Steele County
December 13, 6:00 p.m.
Steele County Administration Board Room
630 Florence Ave, Owatonna
City of Owatonna
December 6, 6:-00 p.m.
Owatonna City Hall
540 West Hills Circle, Owatonna
Community and Emergency Alerts
As the winter season approaches with full force, it is important to stay in the loop on emergency notifications. One way to do this is by signing up to receive alerts about snow and other emergencies. These alerts can keep you and your family safe.