When I sit down to write a column, I pretty much know how I want to start. This time, I don’t, so I will just begin.
My December 20th column included a prayer that I said had been a composite of the faith statements of the Confirmation students at the Associated Church. It wasn’t, which I discovered sorting through baskets of papers I intend to get rid of. There I found two separate sheets of paper, the composite of the students’ faith statements and the prayer I thought summarized some of their studies. Discovering both left me sick at heart.
Just before sending that column to the paper, I’d had a bit of doubt. “Was that prayer really the blending of what the kids had written? The language seemed too poetic and mature, but I had remembered us grouping together their faith statements. I called one of their teachers. “Did their composite also include what they’d studied and some of our thoughts, too?” She responded no.
I should have read to her what I was referring to. She would have immediately said that was not their faith statements, but back then, even though I still had doubts I submitted the column.
Now, after detailed searching, I know that the prayer was not created by us but rather portions of prayers I must have found on line, other peoples’ work for which I gave no credit.
I want to and need apologize to the students and to you readers for my lack of integrity in not checking further and for claiming ownership of something that was not ours. It is essential that we be able to trust each others words.
At the same time, now that I do have our Confirmation students actual combined faith statements, they deserve to be shared.
“Commit your way to the Lord; and He will act.” Psalm 37:5
“The pain you are feeling now cannot compare to the joy that is coming.” Romans 8:18
I believe that God is all around us. He is the wind that rushes past us when we go outside. He blesses us with everything we have. He has a plan for us the moment we enter this world. He believes in us, even if we don’t believe in ourselves.
Jesus healed the sick and inspired people to be kind. God sends us as blessings to others who need him.
I believe God will accept everyone who wants to be with him and follow him during their life. Grace is something God gave us. It’s the thing that makes God forget about our sins and love us no matter what.
Although the path may not always be clear, never stray away from it as God’s intentions are true and he wants us to live fulfillingly.
I believe God is our heavenly Father and as that, he will always protect, defend, shield, care for, comfort, nourish, strengthen, bless, hold, discipline, and love us.”
May it be so.