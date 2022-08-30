Every day, as we consume more information about the world around us, the world seems to get smaller and smaller and the problems of the world start hitting closer to home. In Minnesota, we can feel the impacts of the world closing in when a war in Europe means bare shelves at our grocery stores and sky-high prices at our gas pumps. In the face of such turmoil on the global stage, it is vital that America redoubles our efforts to lead globally with diplomacy and development. These global partnerships will help all Americans, including Minnesotans like us. We know Minnesota has a bright future when America leads on the global stage.

Bruce Peterson, a senior district judge who teaches a course on Lawyers as Peacemakers at the University of Minnesota Law School.

