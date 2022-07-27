As July rolls to a close in a burst of heat and sun, I take a look at my calendar. I have the sometimes disastrous habit of cataloging my schedule by months. Thinking “oh, I don’t have to deal with that until August” can go either way between being helpful and being stressful… because now it’s nearly August. But as I was sorting through my availability and schedule for the month, I happened to look at a very important week in the upcoming month.
August 16 through August 21 is the ever-enjoyable week of the Steele County Free Fair. At this point, the number of days until the fair opens has ticked below 20, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait with bated breath until the Tuesday night opening. There are plenty of chances between now and then to get into the fair spirit. One way to get involved is to enter something as an exhibitor. The grandstand — besides being a place to watch any one of the many events the fair puts on — also hosts the open categories for competitors.
An impressive amount of beautiful animals take up residence on the grounds each year but you don’t have to be preparing livestock to get involved. There are simpler ways you can contribute to the community of the renowned SCFF. Everything from cross stitch pieces to vegetable creatures have a place in the competitions — with flowers, photography, and other categories spreading into different buildings on the grounds.
Bake a batch of cookies, pluck a couple of flowers from your garden, suddenly pick up latch hooking and turn a rug in, see if you can’t win an award for tallest cornstalk — the possibilities are endless. It’s OUR county fair and participation falls to the community to keep it great. It’s one of the reasons the fair is so popular — participation, win or lose, is ever present during Fair Week, and there’s a lot to get excited about this year. Whether you’re a casual visitor or someone who camps the week in the grass by the ball diamonds, everyone can find something to enjoy at the fair.
The fair is known as a mish-mash of entertainment, food, rides, and people. Vendors out of 25 states sell everything from RVs to art to furniture. A surplus of over 100 food stands have people enjoying everything from Cindy nachos to pickles on a stick. The midway is home to more than 40 rides that kids and adults alike can enjoy. Everything from bleating goats to massive horses can be seen moving around the fairgrounds, and the petting zoo makes it seem like the fair has every animal except for lions, tigers, and bears. It’s a magical place all wrapped up in 22 acres that welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. How can we not be proud of that?!
Rain or shine, the community is out in full force to enjoy our marvelous fair. Grabbing lunch from the 4H stand and staying out to enjoy the midway is a summer staple. As is taking a fun picture with Steely and Stella! However you enjoy the fair this year, just remember to stay safe while you’re having fun (and eat some cheese curds; you can’t forget about the cheese curds).
Lileigh Nguyen is an Owatonna student heading into her senior year. She enjoys reading, spending time outside, and being the favorite middle child in a set of triplets. Connect with her over email at lileigh.nguyen01@icloud.com
