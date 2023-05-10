Mental Health impacts every aspect of our lives. Because it encompasses a person’s emotional, psychological and social well-being, it influences everything from work productivity and financial wellbeing to relationships and physical health. Conditions such as depression and anxiety have been linked to chronic illnesses like diabetes, asthma, cancer, arthritis and chronic insomnia and fatigue. Taking care of your mental health is just as important as taking care of your physical health. The body can’t thrive if the mind and spirit are struggling.


Dr. Beth Drewitz is a psychologist with Allina Health in southern Minnesota. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments