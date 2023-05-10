Mental Health impacts every aspect of our lives. Because it encompasses a person’s emotional, psychological and social well-being, it influences everything from work productivity and financial wellbeing to relationships and physical health. Conditions such as depression and anxiety have been linked to chronic illnesses like diabetes, asthma, cancer, arthritis and chronic insomnia and fatigue. Taking care of your mental health is just as important as taking care of your physical health. The body can’t thrive if the mind and spirit are struggling.
While gains have been made in mental health awareness in recent years, as a psychologist, I bear witness to the ongoing challenges people face in talking about and accessing treatment for their mental health difficulties. As quoted by Michelle Obama, “At the root of this dilemma is the way we view mental health. Whether your illness affects your heart, your leg or your brain, it is still an illness and there should be no distinction.” The only way to change perceptions of mental health is to talk about it and highlight its importance.
More than one in five adults in the U.S. live with a mental illness, according to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH). Mental illnesses are health conditions that involve a change in emotion, thinking or behavior. Depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, anxiety disorders and schizophrenia are some well-known examples of mental illness. These conditions can affect anyone at any time, and there is no single cause. Feelings of loneliness and isolation, as well as a history of trauma, chronic medical conditions, drug and alcohol use and biological factors can play a role in mental illness. But here’s the thing: you can have poor mental health and not have a diagnosed mental illness, just like you can feel awful physically without a diagnosed condition.
It is important to pay attention when you or someone you care about begins showing warning signs of poor mental health. Those signs include mood swings, a general uneasy feeling of unhappiness, a change in sleep pattern or energy, a focus on negative thoughts, isolation from loved ones and decreased interest in work or activities that once brought joy. It takes real work and effort to combat those changes and improve the mental state. It may require exercising 30 minutes a day, prioritizing sleep, socializing with family and friends or daily mindfulness meditation to help focus on the positive. But if you’re dealing with a significant trauma or loss, or you’ve spent more than two weeks in a state of deep sadness or anxiety, seek professional help. There is no shame in asking for help. In my opinion, it is a sign of courage and strength.
As more people take the bold step to seek help, they’re running into another problem- a shortage of mental health workers. In fact, the state says 80% of Minnesota counties have a mental health shortage. Mental health professionals and health care systems are getting creative to make care more accessible to the communities we serve. At Allina Health, for example, we added mental health consultants for immediate short-term access and care for our patients. We also developed various skills groups and online platforms to help more patients as soon as possible.
Here are some helpful tools to help you prioritize your mental health:
Making new connections or reviving some old ones can be hard for many of us. The tool hello4health.org has tips and tricks to help people looking to combat loneliness and make new friends.
Talking about mental health and wellness with teens and young adults can be tricky. The resource changetochill.org has tools to help start conversations about mental health, and also allows the teens and young adults to navigate their mental wellness journey on their own.
For more mental health resources, head to the National Alliance of Mental Illness at nami.org/Home.
Dr. Beth Drewitz is a psychologist with Allina Health in southern Minnesota.