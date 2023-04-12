Leslie_Rose Marie-9.jpg
April is National Alcohol Awareness Month, an important time to discuss excess alcohol use and its impact. While it can be safe to have a drink or two occasionally, people can easily consume too much without realizing it. This puts many at risk for, or can lead to, alcohol use disorder. It is important to talk openly and honestly about these topics with your medical provider and loved ones to find out if you are drinking too much and how you can get help.


Rose Marie Leslie, MD, is a board-certified physician specializing in family medicine.

