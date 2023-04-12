April is National Alcohol Awareness Month, an important time to discuss excess alcohol use and its impact. While it can be safe to have a drink or two occasionally, people can easily consume too much without realizing it. This puts many at risk for, or can lead to, alcohol use disorder. It is important to talk openly and honestly about these topics with your medical provider and loved ones to find out if you are drinking too much and how you can get help.
What is excessive alcohol consumption?
There are several labels used to describe excessive drinking, including heavy drinking and binge drinking. Heavy drinking includes drinking more than fifteen drinks per week for men, and more than eight drinks per week for women. Binge drinking is considered having more than five drinks in a given day for men and more than four drinks a day for women.
What is alcohol use disorder?
At the start of the pandemic in March of 2020, there was a recorded 54% increase in national alcohol sales. We’re still dealing with the impact of lockdown, and alcohol is used as a coping mechanism for some people. More than 400,000 kids between the ages of 12 and 17 already have an alcohol use disorder and more than 14 million adults have it as well.
Alcohol use disorder is an illness defined by an inability to control alcohol consumption. People with this disorder may feel out of control around alcohol, unable to quit despite their best efforts and find themselves needing to increase their alcohol consumption to feel drunk. They may also feel the need to drink early in the day, experience symptoms of withdrawal if they don’t drink, or possibly put themselves in very risky situations when drinking.
What are the harms of excessive alcohol consumption or alcohol use disorder?
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says excessive drinking contributes to more than 90,000 deaths per year, and according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, 32 people die each day in drunk-driving crashes in the United States. Alcohol impairs rational thinking and severely impacts coordination. We’ve spent decades trying to educate every age group about the dangers of drinking and driving, yet drunk driving persists. Heavy alcohol use can also harm the liver over time and can contribute to chronic liver disease, heart disease, as well as stroke. It can impact sleep and contribute to mental health problems, such as anxiety and depression. Alcohol during a pregnancy can cause fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASDs), including birth defects and developmental delays and disabilities.
Changing Drinking Habits
It is important to remember that alcohol use disorder can happen to anybody, and it is not the person’s fault. Alcohol use disorder is a complex medical condition impacted by psychosocial factors, genetics, and family history. If you think you may be drinking too much or are concerned you might have alcohol use disorder, please seek medical help immediately. We have many highly effective treatments for this that can help you.
Even if you do not suffer from alcohol use disorder, taking a break from alcohol has its benefits, including better sleep, fewer calories, increased energy and improved health over time. Here are some tips to help you reduce your alcohol intake:
• Write down every alcoholic drink you have.
• If you learn that you’re drinking more than you thought, figure out what is motivating you to drink.
• Write down any risky situations you have ended up in due to alcohol.
• Try to cut back on your own, if you can, to one drink per day or less.
Here are some resources to help you learn more about the impact of alcohol use: