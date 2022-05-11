Thanks to education efforts like the B.E. F.A.S.T campaign, more people across all populations are aware of the signs of stroke and the need for immediate medical help. May is Stroke Awareness Month and an excellent time for everyone to brush up on stroke prevention and how to recognize signs of a stroke.
There’s no time to lose. As soon as the symptoms of a stroke begin, it is very important to call 911. If you look at our community statistics, between 50-65% of patients being evaluated for stroke arrive in our emergency departments within the treatment window timeframe, with roughly 40% of those patients arriving via EMS.
The sooner someone experiencing a stroke can get to an emergency department, the better their chances are to get treatments that can reverse the stroke process, limit potential injury or save their life. As an emergency department physician, I’ve seen firsthand how effective rapid response can be at preventing permanent disability or death in patients. I’ve seen many examples of patients who suddenly lost the ability to speak or move an arm or leg when they arrived in the emergency department. Minutes after receiving care for their stroke, which included a clot-dissolving treatment, these patients’ disability improved or completely resolved.
The key lies in prevention. While recognizing the signs of a stroke offers critical and lifesaving information, it’s also important for individuals to be able to recognize their risk factors, many of which can be controlled, to help prevent the stroke from happening in the first place. By understanding your health history and risk factors, you can better advocate for yourself and take an active role in conversations with your health care provider to reduce your risks.
Understanding stroke care health disparities. There are additional factors that contribute to a feeling that stroke care has been historically unequal or inadequate.
Black Americans are 50% more likely to have a stroke, as compared to their white adult counterparts.
Black men are 70% more likely to die from a stroke as compared to non-Hispanic whites.
Black women are twice as likely to have a stroke as compared to non-Hispanic white women.
That’s why many experts in stroke care have created new public health initiatives, aimed to raise awareness for certain populations, with campaigns like the National Institute on Neurological Disorders and Stroke’s “Nobody’s Got You, Like You Got You,” which encourages Black men in their late 20s to mid-40s to take charge of their health now, to reduce their risk of stroke and dementia in the future. Additionally, the American Stroke Association introduced an important public health campaign in May of last year, encouraging Black and Latina women ages 25-64 to monitor their blood pressure to help control their risk of stroke.
Although stroke remains a leading cause of death and disability, fewer older Americans are having strokes, and death rates overall are declining. With examples like the campaigns above, public health experts and stroke care providers are working to expand the ways we approach stroke education and make this life-saving information more accessible. With a broader scope of education efforts, I’m hopeful we’ll continue to see a downward trend and that more individuals understand their personal risk factors and take the necessary steps to prevent a possible stroke.
If you’d like to discuss your personal risk factors, visit stroke care at Allina Health to find a location near you.