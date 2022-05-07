This week, the surprise leak of the Supreme Court draft document regarding abortion brought this important and emotional topic front and center. The leak is a betrayal of trust with the Supreme Court Justices and calls into question the denial of life for hundreds of thousands of unborn children destroyed in the womb every year.
In 2017, there were 862,000 abortions in the United States.
As a nation that values life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, our collective mission should focus on eliminating unwanted pregnancies in advance. Thus, eliminating the need for most or nearly all abortions.
Science has determined that the human embryo is a human being in the embryonic stage. If that were the only deciding factor, abortion wouldn’t be an option. The truth is abortion means a lot of different things to different people. On one end of the spectrum, abortion is homicide. On the other end of the spectrum, abortion provides freedom or equality in career, education, or other ambitions. Regardless of where we fall on the spectrum, one thing we can agree on is that we should avoid unwanted pregnancies whenever possible.
Abortion is not healthcare. Healthcare is defined as the organized provision of medical care. Medical care is a professional treatment of illness or injury. Abortion kills a developing baby. Whether it is the form of a pill the morning after or later in the pregnancy through grotesque and inhumane procedures, it’s not healthcare.
The reasons behind getting abortions are complex. According to the Guttmacher Institute, about 1% of women obtained an abortion because they became pregnant through rape, and less than 0.5% did so because of incest.
The other reasons women said they had an abortion (listed from most to least responses)
Having a baby would dramatically change their life (education, job, career, employment)
Can’t afford a baby now
Don’t want to be a single mother or having relationship problems
Have completed childbearing
Not ready for another child
Don’t want people to know I had sex or got pregnant
Don’t feel mature enough to raise a(nother) child
Husband or partner wants me to have an abortion
Possible problems affecting the health of the fetus
Physical problem with my health
Parents want me to have an abortion
The choice to abort a viable living being is an emotionally charged decision that should only be made by a mother in the case of rape or incest, but it shouldn’t be a choice in 99% of the cases.
Since Roe v. Wade, science has determined without a doubt that an unborn child is a living, developing person. And these little developing people need us to provide unconditional love, support, and protection in the womb, just like we do outside the womb.
The Texas and Mississippi abortion restriction laws are fair because they allow for the extraordinary small percentage of pregnancies that result from rape or incest and protect the unborn child in the other 99% of abortions.
If laws are enacted that prevent abortions on demand until birth, the number of unwanted pregnancies will be reduced as steps are taken by women and men to avoid unwanted pregnancies.
Shortly after the Texas law was enacted, a story was written about a woman who walked into a Texas abortion clinic and fell to her knees, begging for an abortion because she was beyond the six-week time limit. She had kids at home, her time to report to prison over a drug conviction was near and she didn’t want to have the baby in prison. For some, this woman’s story became the poster child for why the Texas law was unfair and unjust. For me, it was more proof that many have become blind or callus to the fact that abortion kills a baby.
The way many divert the conversation is by narrowly focusing the reasoning; it’s an attack on women’s rights or it’s denying health care to women. This isn’t a question of women’s rights or healthcare, it’s a question of life and death, and more specifically, the life and death of a completely innocent unborn baby.
As a nation, we need to come to terms with what abortion is, without the noise from activist organizations on all sides of this issue. A poll published by AP-NORC showed a majority of Americans believe abortion should be legal in most or all cases (about 61%), but only 38% agreed that abortion should be legal in all cases during the first trimester (month 1-3). Only 8% of Americans think abortion should be legal in all cases during the third trimester (month 7-9). Americans are closely divided over whether a pregnant woman should be able to obtain a legal abortion if she wants one for any reason, 49% yes to 50% no.
As a community, we must provide education and contraceptive programs that greatly reduce unwanted pregnancies. We must restrict abortions to the 1% or less, and only early in pregnancy like Texas. When unplanned pregnancies do happen, we must provide the safety net for moms in the form of prenatal care, birthing options, and infant care support.
The U.S. Supreme Court is set to decide this case in June. From what we’ve read in the leaked draft, the decision will be pushed to each state’s elected bodies to decide.
Humanity is the preservation and celebration of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. If the ultimate decisions at the federal level or state level defend the most innocent among us, it will be a celebration like no other in our lifetime.
Information in this column came from research conducted by the Guttmacher Institute, New York, and the Associated Press – NORC public affairs research, and Robert P. George, NPR.