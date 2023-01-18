...WINTER STORM TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY...
.Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in
southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight
through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest
overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times
across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to
8 inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser
amounts expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds
will turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to
25 mph are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along
the Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.
* WHERE...Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele, Faribault and Freeborn
Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
We did it!! Another year down and a brand-new year full of new possibilities begins. For us at United Way this means the fruition of our communities hard work this past year to bring new solutions to the forefront, creating innovative opportunities for us to come together to better serve our communities. You may recall we conducted a GAP Analysis this past summer and in the fall we brought the community together to talk about the recommendations that came out of this process. Since this time the three action teams that came out of this summit have been working diligently to identify how, we as a community, can address the gaps, and help every person in Steele County achieve a better quality of life. It is amazing to see what can get accomplished when people, across sectors, come together with a common purpose. That’s what we do at United Way every day. We improve lives by mobilizing and optimizing the caring power of our community.
We have a lot of work ahead of us and we need your voice. Please consider joining us for our next Community Summit on February 3, 2023 from 9am-10:30am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna. You can register on our website or call our office. Registration is not required but is helpful for food counts. At this event each of the Action Teams (Affordable Housing, Racial Division, and Teen Mental Health), will review what they have been working on since we last met. If you haven’t joined an Action Team yet, this is a great opportunity for you to check out the teams and decide where your passion aligns.
Attention Landlords!! The Affordable Housing Action team is hosting a Landlord Summit on January 20, 2023 from 9am-11am at the Owatonna Public Utilities where we will provide valuable information about the programs in Steele County. We want to hear from you!!
In addition to our Community Summit – Gap Analysis work, we also continue to work with our phenomenal childcare providers in Steele County to address their needs. Childcare, while it didn’t directly come up in the Gap Analysis, is a huge concern that is affecting our entire state (and the country). We believe at United Way that we can find solutions locally to help keep this industry supported, so that parents and caregivers can go to work each day confident that they have a safe place for their children to be cared for. We are currently planning our next Childcare Provider event on March 2, 2023 from 6:30pm-8pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, so childcare providers, be on the look out for your invitation.
You will notice that a lot of our events are held at either Trinity Lutheran Church or Owatonna Public Utilities. I would like to take this time to say THANK YOU to both of these organizations for being so accommodating of the work we are doing at United Way and providing such beautiful venues for our gatherings.
Thank you to everyone in our community as well, for your support over the years!! I know everyone is anxious to know how campaign turned out and what that means for our local nonprofits, so stay tuned for my next column where I will share the official results. There is still time to give, Text GIVEUNITED to 53-555 or Venmo @uwsteelecounty to help strengthen our community and give our neighbors a hand up towards achieving a good quality of life. Filling the Gaps, Addressing the Needs, We’re Your United Way. LIVE UNITED.