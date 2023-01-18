We did it!! Another year down and a brand-new year full of new possibilities begins. For us at United Way this means the fruition of our communities hard work this past year to bring new solutions to the forefront, creating innovative opportunities for us to come together to better serve our communities. You may recall we conducted a GAP Analysis this past summer and in the fall we brought the community together to talk about the recommendations that came out of this process. Since this time the three action teams that came out of this summit have been working diligently to identify how, we as a community, can address the gaps, and help every person in Steele County achieve a better quality of life. It is amazing to see what can get accomplished when people, across sectors, come together with a common purpose. That’s what we do at United Way every day. We improve lives by mobilizing and optimizing the caring power of our community.


Annette Duncan is President of United Way of Steele County. She can be reached at 507-455- 1180 or via email by president@unitedwaysteelecounty.org. Our website is www.unitedwaysteelecounty.org

