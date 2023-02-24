What inspires you to get up each day and go out into the world? For me it’s the hope that by doing so I am making a difference by helping people and standing up for what is right. Sometimes this means making sacrifices, but always it means leaving whatever you’ve touched, better than you found it. Throughout the past several months, our Community Summit Action teams have been working to do just that. If you recall, we came out of our first summit with some very ambitious recommendations to strengthen our community. From this summit we created three Action Teams, each focusing on one of the three recommendations around Affordable Housing, Racial Division, and Teen Mental Health and Racial Perception.


Annette Duncan is President of United Way of Steele County. She can be reached at 507-455-1180 or via email by president@unitedwaysteelecounty.org. Our website is www.unitedwaysteelecounty.org

