We’re celebrating 70 years here at United Way of Steele County! Turning back the clock to September 4, 1953, the Owatonna Community Chest was officially incorporated. That fall, the annual campaign raised $18,328.
Fast forward a bit to 1979. The Owatonna Community Chest had become the United Way of Steele County several years earlier (1974) and now had our first Executive Director – Walt Garner. With an annual goal now over seven times the goal in 1953, that year’s campaign raised a total of $136,315.
You see where I’m going here. As our communities have continued to grow. As Steele County strengthened. Our community giving did as well. Over the course of our incorporation, we have seen our annual campaign grow from $18,000 to nearly $800,000! This would not be possible without all of you who have supported United Way and the work we do to fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in Steele County.
So, it’s time to celebrate. Time to celebrate our local communities. Time to celebrate giving back. Time to celebrate what it means to LIVE UNITED. We’re blowing out the candles, and I’m stoked to share the details with you regarding our community engagement plans for the month of June and into July.
Tuesday, June 6 we’re kicking things off with a Summer Picnic. Join us from 5:30pm – 7:30pm in Morehouse Park in Owatonna. Our friends at Hy-Vee in Owatonna are partnering with us and will be providing the food (along with their cooking skills) to join us in saying “Thank You” to every one of you. The Owatonna Pickleball Association will also be joining us. If you haven’t played pickleball yet – this will be the perfect opportunity to learn from experienced players. There will be crafts and games for the kids as well. A perfect evening to take the entire family to the park for a picnic!
Friday, June 9 we’re going to be at Mineral Springs Brewery. Join us from 5:00pm – 7:00pm for a Happy Hour event. We’ve partnered with a local artist who designed custom-themed pint glasses that invoke the spirit of United Way. These glasses will be available that evening to purchase. The net proceeds will go to this year’s annual campaign. I really hope to be able to share the design with all of you soon! Be sure to follow us on social media if you aren’t already. We’ll have a preview there as soon as we’re able.
Thursday, June 15 we’re headed to Medford! 6:00pm – 8:00pm. The opening ceremony at Medford’s Straight River Days. We’ll be there loaded up with plenty of books and bubbles for the kids. Saturday, June 24 we’re headed down to Ellendale! It’s Ellendale Days weekend and we’re so excited to visit with you all. Then closing out the celebration will be Blooming Prairie during the Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration. We’ll be there and can’t wait to celebrate with you!
Want to know more about the history of United Way of Steele County? Visit unitedwaysteelecounty.org/history to view a timeline of historical events.