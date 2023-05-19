We’re celebrating 70 years here at United Way of Steele County! Turning back the clock to September 4, 1953, the Owatonna Community Chest was officially incorporated. That fall, the annual campaign raised $18,328.


Neil Lyons is the Operations Coordinator for United Way of Steele County. He can be reached at 507-455-1180 or via email at neil.lyons@unitedwaysteelecounty.org. For more information visit our website www.unitedwaysteelecounty.org

