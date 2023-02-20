...MAJOR WINTER STORM TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...
.A major winter storm will bring significant travel impacts
across the region. Most locations can expect to see at least a
foot of snow by the time it ends Thursday night. The worst
conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday, as heavy
snow combines with northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with
some areas in western Minnesota seeing gusts near 50 mph. This
will lead to significant drifting snow, and whiteout conditions
in open areas.
A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for portions of central and
southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin where impacts will
be lesser with the initial snow band Tuesday evening into
Wednesday morning. Additional accumulating snow will arrive with
the main storm Wednesday afternoon that will require an upgrade
of this Winter Storm Watch.
A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for portions of western
and southern Minnesota and most of the Twin Cities Metro. Forecast
confidence is high that 4 to 7 inches of snow will fall Tuesday
PM into Wednesday AM with the initial round of snow.
The snow will lighten up Wednesday morning, but then widespread
heavy snow will develop later on Wednesday afternoon as the main
storm arrives. This main storm is expected to bring near an
additional foot of snow to most locations, with higher amounts
possible across south-central Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Areas in western and southern Minnesota may see blizzard
conditions as well.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 18 to
22 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
If you grow raspberries in your yard or on your farm, you’ve probably heard of – or experienced – spotted wing drosophila. Spotted wing drosophila is a small fruit fly, about 2-3 mm in size. In Minnesota, spotted wing drosophila primarily attacks raspberries, blackberries (and other cane berries), blueberries, strawberries and wine grapes. This tiny pest has caused huge obstacles in berry and grape production.
This invasive fruit fly, which lays its eggs in ripe raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, blueberries, and wine grapes causes substantial damage. Unlike other fruit flies, which for the most part affect damaged or overripe fruit, spotted wing drosophila larvae feed on healthy, intact, ripening fruits. They feed on soft-skinned fruits in particular, and do not attack healthy apples, pears, or cherry tomatoes. However, if these fruits become damaged, spotted wing drosophila can successfully infest them, too.
Spotted wing larvae feed within the fruits causing brown, sunken areas and it is possible that larval feeding symptoms won’t show until after crops are harvested. If berries are stored at room temperature, larvae can hatch after the fruit has been picked, so fruit that was normal may be soft and maggot-infested a day or two later. Mature larvae may crawl out of fruit stored on the counter.
Berry and grape growers in Minnesota have worked to manage this pest with conventional and organic pesticides, changing farm infrastructure (using netting to cover crops), picking more often, and cooling fruit to slow or stop larval development. Even with these measures in place, spotted wing drosophila still regularly damages high value fruit crops.
University researchers are studying the potential of using a tiny wasp to help manage spotted wing drosophila. Part of the studies will involve releasing this wasp on farms. The wasp is Ganapsis brasiliensis, a 1.5-1.75 mm long parasitoid wasp native to Asia that showed up in the Pacific northwest on its own.
These wasps are small and solitary, and they rely on spotted wing drosophila to complete their life cycle. They are a natural enemy of spotted wing drosophila because they need spotted wing drosophila to reproduce. These tiny wasps lay their eggs inside of the spotted wing drosophila larvae and the developing wasps feed on the drosophila larvae from the inside.
This wasp appears to pose minimal risks to other insects, and in 2023, universities across the country will be releasing this wasp to study its ability to parasitize spotted wing drosophila and adapt to new habitats. Researchers will try to determine how effective it is, so as of now, there is no guarantee of this wasp’s effectiveness.
University of Minnesota researcher, Dr. Mary Rogers, is seeking farms that grow berries and use few pesticides to study how well this wasp performs in Minnesota. If you’d like your farm to be considered for participation in studies taking place in 2023 and 2024, please complete an application form at: https://z.umn.edu/swdparasitoid. Please note that these studies are for farms only. Contact Claire at lacanne@umn.edu or 507-332-6165 with any questions.
Claire LaCanne is the ag, food and natural resources Extension educator for Rice and Steele counties. Reach her at lacanne@umn.edu or 507-332-6165.