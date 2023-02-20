If you grow raspberries in your yard or on your farm, you’ve probably heard of – or experienced – spotted wing drosophila. Spotted wing drosophila is a small fruit fly, about 2-3 mm in size. In Minnesota, spotted wing drosophila primarily attacks raspberries, blackberries (and other cane berries), blueberries, strawberries and wine grapes. This tiny pest has caused huge obstacles in berry and grape production.


Claire LaCanne is the ag, food and natural resources Extension educator for Rice and Steele counties. Reach her at lacanne@umn.edu or 507-332-6165.

