...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has continued an
Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality
Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy For All
category along and east of the Interstate 35 corridor including
much of the Twin Cities Metropolitan Area. Locations that will
continue to experience conditions in the Red AQI category include
Minneapolis, St. Paul, Owatonna, and Albert Lea. Across the rest
of the alert area the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach
the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups Category.
WHERE...East central and south central Minnesota.
WHEN...Through 12 AM CDT Thursday.
IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience
health effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec
has recirculated westward from Wisconsin and Michigan into eastern
Minnesota. The air quality may temporarily improve Tuesday
afternoon before another round of smoke arrives Tuesday evening.
Air quality should improve statewide by midnight Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should
limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting
indoors.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow;
mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/current-air-quality-conditions. You can find additional;
information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-;
and-health.
