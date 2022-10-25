Last week, people set their clocks back to Central Standard Time from Central Daylight Savings Time. This annual occurrence allows more daylight hours during the spring and summer. At about the same time, some sufferers of Seasonal Affective Disorder began to experience symptoms of depression that can last throughout the fall and winter months.


Mark Skrien is a former Licensed Psychologist, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, and the retired Clinical Director of the South Central Human Relations Center.

