As I am putting my thoughts into this column on Monday for Wednesday’s Owatonna People’s Press, I think the question asked in the column heading is appropriate. As of midnight, last night the Minnesota State Legislature has failed again to get much done to improve the social and economic lives of the citizens of this state. With a record state budget surplus Democrats and Republican legislators could not agree on how to best serve the citizens of this state they were elected to represent.
From reading several different articles this morning I understand Governor Walz is now talking about having a special session which he previously said he would not have. Republican Senate Majority Leader, Jeremy Miller, is apparently content not to get much done again and stated, “We’re always happy to listen, but the reality is the deadline is midnight, and the deadline is past.” Spending several months not getting much done and then making headlines in a rush to get something passed only to have a special session called to complete work that should have been thoughtfully completed in regular legislative session has become a habit with our state legislature. With an election coming up some legislators seem more intent on playing political games to either stay in power or gain more power instead of serving the best interests of all Minnesota citizens.
As voters I believe we need to ask ourselves which legislators are serving the citizens of this state and working to improve the lives of families and generations to come and which legislators are making a career of being a politician and representing those who spend the most for their re-election campaign. I want a legislator that is willing serve and help build a future where all Minnesotans have a real chance to prosper and contribute economically and socially to their community, state, and country. What kind of legislator do you want representing you?
I have been notified this past week by an Associate Editor of the Owatonna People’s Press that after discussion among the management team it has been decided it is time to rotate in some new columnists. I was also told I was welcomed to submit occasional columns for consideration in the future if that is something that interested me. I have enjoyed reading other local column contributors and hope that continues and look forward to seeing what the new batch of columnists have to say.
Phil Heim of Medford, husband of Gail, is the father of four adult children, a son-in-law, hope-to-be daughter-in-law, and grandpa to four grandchildren.