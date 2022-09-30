My first glimpse of an American Woodcock occurred when I was just a kid.
Across the road from my house, was 80 acres of what at that time was called “soil bank,” a government program that allowed farmers to set aside farmland for a set number of years in order to decrease production of agricultural crops. Soil bank land was over seeded with a cover of grasses.
My first woodcock sighting happened in the spring. It was evening, and I walked to the end of the driveway. A bird, golden, copperish rose from the ditch and spiraled straight into the air. It was an amazing blur of beak and feathers. At the apex of the flight, it tumbled back toward earth, and just before impact it repeated the process. I had never seen anything like it before. I was transfixed by this interesting little game bird.
I went in the house and got my dad. He knew immediately what I was seeing. We got lawn chairs and spent the next half hour before darkness just watching the mating display.
The woodcock is an amazing bird. As I grew older, I started pursuing them with a dog and a shotgun. Their habitat usually includes aspen and willow, and soils that are dark and loose. The bird itself is roughly the size of a small dove and it’s most distinctive feature is it’s long beak that is used to probe the ground for worms. Woodcock walk the features of their habitat and survive nicely wondering and eating. They migrate from preferred aspen stands in northern Minnesota, south to more agreeable locations. Minnesota is on the western edge of their natural range.
Their migration each fall is fast and a hunter like me can count on about ten days or so of good hunting before they are gone. For years I would travel to Pine County and hunt them. But I also hunted them in Rice County and over the years developed a bunch of locations where they could be found close to home.
A good dog is usually necessary for productive hunting. The classic dog is a pointing breed. I, however, always used springer spaniels. You need a dog because, as I said earlier, they prefer wandering instead of flying. The dog allows the hunter to know birds are present, and more importantly, to to find them when they are harvested. These birds blend so closely with the grasses on the ground they can be difficult to locate without a dog’s nose.
The retrieving of woodcock is problematic for some dogs. No one knows why, but some dogs refuse to retrieve them. Some people think it is their odor, others say it is the texture of the feathers that is off putting. I had one dog that brought the birds to hand with no problem, and another that would stand over the fallen bird but refused to pick it up.
The woodcock migration won’t start in earnest for a few weeks and really one never knows when it will begin. One thing is certain when they arrive one best hunt them because just as soon as the appear the suddenly disappear.
Woodcock meat is an acquired taste. Their flesh is dark red almost purple. It is described as earthy, and I guess that is accurate. It should be eaten rare. I sometimes make a pate’ by mixing the cooked meat with shallots creating a tasty spread.
It should also be noted that the feathers make great hackles for wet flies and my fly box is full of them.
One note the spring spiraling mating ritual I mentioned earlier can be observed at Ox Bow Park in Olmsted County, a staging area for woodcock each spring. It is remarkable to witness.