The morning looked clear and the wind was light. I was sitting on a fence line tucked next to a giant round bale. I scouted this place for a few weeks and it had all the ingredients of a good dove location. Mourning doves need food. The food source was right in front of me, a picked hay field. Doves eat huge amounts of food each day mostly in the form of seeds from small grain fields.

Larry Gavin is the author of five volumes of poetry and hundreds of articles on outdoor subjects. He lives in Faribault.

