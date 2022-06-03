Despite Republicans’ best efforts to reach a comprehensive deal on issues like public safety, funding for literacy and special education, and tax cuts, I am disappointed to report that the 2022 legislative session ended with a fizzle instead of a bang on May 23.
Despite our disagreements, it felt like things were getting close in the final days of session. Government can only function when both sides come to the table and work together in good faith, despite the stress and tension that come with the territory. That’s something everyone can do a better job at.
Senate Republicans have been crystal clear in our positions all year. Our top priorities are public safety and holding criminals accountable, giving the state’s record surplus back to taxpayers, and reversing Minnesota’s declining literacy scores.
As the vice-chairman of the Senate’s transportation committee, I’ve also worked hard to make sure we can fund repairs to the state’s crumbling road and bridge infrastructure.
When talks broke down at the end of session, we missed out on a historic opportunity to invest in transportation.
Republicans had lofty goals. Our plan would have dedicated 100% of the revenue from the existing tax on the sale of auto parts to roads and bridges, so we could fix infrastructure without asking you to pay a penny more. It provided $5.7 billion in transportation funding, including more than $4.32 billion specifically for roads and bridges over the next five years
It included my idea to provide special, dedicated funding to small cities and townships for their unique road and bridge needs – something they have never had.
It also included my legislation to buy the state patrol new helicopters and airplanes so they can continue safely performing critical functions like search and rescue operations, tracking carjackers and criminal pursuits, and transporting blood and organs in emergencies. It included my legislation to expand driver’s education programs and provide online driver education to all Minnesotans. It included my legislation to have driver’s licenses expire after eight years instead of four.
It cracked down on school bus stop arm violators. It fixed customer services issues at the DMV. And it would have terminated the wasteful Northstar train and given local cities more authority about bus and light rail routes.
Another important issue that I am disappointed did not get done was the bill I authored to provide $1 million for Owatonna’s Learn to Earn Coalition, which benefits both Riverland College and Owatonna High School. It passed the Senate and I was incredibly optimistic about its chances of being completed.
These were fantastic provisions, and I am disappointed that we were unable to convince Democrats and Gov. Walz to sincerely work with us to get everything done. I’m not sure if Gov. Walz will call us back for a special session or not, but if he doesn’t, I will continue to fight for these issues next session. They are too important to ignore.