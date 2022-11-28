...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM
CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Highest snowfall totals will be found along a swath
from near Mankato through the Twin Cities metro to near Rice
Lake WI.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions may impact both the mornings and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Shoveling snow is unavoidable for us in Minnesota. And when the flurries start coming down, many of us start to dread the soreness and pain in the shoulders or back that accompanies snow removal. Snow shoveling is a repetitive activity that can cause muscle strain to the lower back and shoulders.
Following these tips can help you avoid injuries or get help if you experience pain that lasts more than a few days:
1. Lift smaller loads of snow, rather than heavy shovelfuls. Be sure to take care to bend your knees and lift with your legs rather than your back.
2. Use a shovel with a shaft that lets you keep your back straight while lifting. A short shaft will cause you to bend more to lift the load. Using a shovel that's too long makes the weight at the end heavier. Step in the direction in which you are throwing the snow to prevent the low back from twisting. This will help prevent "next-day back fatigue."
3. Avoid excessive twisting because the spine cannot tolerate twisting as well as it can tolerate other movements. Bend your knees and keep your back as straight as possible so that you are lifting with your legs.
4. Take frequent breaks when shoveling. Stand up straight and walk around periodically to extend the lower back.
5. Backward bending exercises while standing will help reverse the excessive forward bending of shoveling stand straight and tall, place your hands toward the back of your hips, and bend backward slightly for several seconds.
6. Warm you muscles up so they are ready to perform physical activity
Physical therapists are movement experts. They improve quality of life through hands-on care, patient education, and prescribed movement. You can contact a physical therapist directly for an evaluation to help with you pain.
Chante Woyda is a PTA at In Touch Physical Therapy.