The Walz Administration recently unveiled a 10-year Economic Expansion Plan with a long list of recommendations. These include proposals to expand access to childcare, invest in education and improve workforce development. Among these worthy ideas is one very bad one, creation of a $160 million closing fund – a corporate welfare slush fund that would waste millions and invite cronyism.

Justin Stofferahn lives in White Bear Township and is a public affairs professional who has worked on a variety of tax and economic development issues and is a member of the Minnesota Main Street Alliance leadership team.

