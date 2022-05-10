David Elroy Henke

David Elroy Henke died March 23, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. May 14, 2022 at the Vang Lutheran Church, 2060 County 49 Blvd, Dennison, MN.

To plant a tree in memory of WORD Henke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments