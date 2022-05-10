WORD RECIEVED: David Elroy Henke May 10, 2022 May 10, 2022 Updated 32 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Elroy HenkeDavid Elroy Henke died March 23, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. May 14, 2022 at the Vang Lutheran Church, 2060 County 49 Blvd, Dennison, MN. To plant a tree in memory of WORD Henke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags David Elroy Henke Celebration Blvd Vang Lutheran Church Word Mn Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now 3 charged after large drug discovery near Hope Engage Owatonna seeks community input for new restaurant Man charged in two separate cases for drugs, sharing explicit photos City approves $55M wastewater expansion project Senate passes Owatonna Learn to Earn higher education bill Upcoming Events May 10 Owatonna Christian Women's Connection meeting Tue, May 10, 2022 May 10 History Partners Memory Café Tue, May 10, 2022 May 11 Flu & COVID vaccine clinic Wed, May 11, 2022 May 11 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, May 11, 2022 May 12 Friends of the Blooming Prairie Branch Library book sale Thu, May 12, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Kelly Ripa has tested positive for COVID-19 Tom Cruise says he 'really rallied hard' for Val Kilmer to appear in Top Gun: Maverick’ Democrats from the West push update of 150-year-old federal mining law Prime corn yields are likely gone for Iowa farmers, agronomist says