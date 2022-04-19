William R. V. Bill Ahrens, Jr.

OWATONNA — Bill died peacefully April 14th, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, MN, at the age of 89. He was born at Beloit Memorial Hospital in Beloit, Wisconsin on July 23, 1932. He was the son of William R. V. Ahrens, Sr., and Marie Marsha (Scott) Ahrens. He lived in Beloit until June 1948 when he moved with his father and stepfamily to Hines, MN. He graduated from Blackduck (MN) High School in May of 1950. In the fall of 1950, he enrolled at Bemidji State University majoring in Business Administration and Social Studies.
On November 22, 1952, he married his high school sweetheart, Betty Jean Peltola, in Bemidji. In February 1953, he was drafted into the U. S. Army and was part of the 101st Airborne division for two years. He served his basic training at Camp Breckenridge, KY and attended the Army finance school at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Lawrence, IN. After graduating from finance school, he deployed to Japan and served in the finance office at Camp Zama. After his return to the states, he returned to Bemidji to reenter BSU to finish getting his BA degree.
After college graduation, he moved his family to Minneapolis where he was employed in the purchasing department of International Milling. In August 1962, he moved to Owatonna to become the assistant purchasing agent at OTC. He later became operational manager of a new division at OTC (SPX), his last position being a national account manager. Bill retired in July of 1994.
Bill was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, serving on its council for six years and on the intern committee for eight years, ushered for many years, and served communion. After retirement, he was very active at the Homestead Hospice House, serving on the Board of Directors for 12 years. He and Betty delivered Meals on Wheels every Monday, delivered library books to The Brooks, and volunteered at the Steele County Historical Society. In 2006, he and Betty received the Exchange Club Book of Golden Deeds award. Upon Bill’s death, he donated his body to Mayo Clinic.
Bill loved being at their cabin in northern Wisconsin and going on pontoon boat rides. He was an accomplished woodworker and over the years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, scuba diving, bowling, golfing, curling, biking with the Weakenders, reading history, and playing poker with a group of friends every month for over 50 years. He and Betty enjoyed traveling and have been to all 50 states.
Bill is survived by his wife Betty of 69 years, daughter Kathleen (Tom) McInerny, Owatonna, MN; sons Richard (Kathleen), Owatonna, MN, and David (Lilly), Oak Grove, MN; grandchildren Ennis (KJ) McInerny, Brendan (Clarey) McInerny, Danielle (Izaak) Ahrens, Nicole Ahrens, step grandchildren Jennifer (Peter) Gordon and Joel (Nicci) Finne; greatgrandchildren Eilish and Frances McInerny, Delaney and Soren Dahlaw, Ella and Amelia Gordon, Sofia and Jack Finne.
He is preceded in death by his parents, stepmother Elsie, sisters Geraldine (David) Garten and Gloria (William) Slowey.
Pastor Todd Buegler will officiate a Celebration of Life at Trinity Lutheran Church, Owatonna, on Saturday, April 23, at 11:00 with visitation 1 hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that contributions be made to Homestead Hospice House Patient Care Fund, Trinity Lutheran Church, or charity of your choice.