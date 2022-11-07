William L. Bill Tolzman

OWATONNA — William "Bill" LeRoy Tolzman, 74, of Owatonna, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at deer camp surrounded by family.
To plant a tree in memory of William Tolzman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
OWATONNA — William "Bill" LeRoy Tolzman, 74, of Owatonna, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at deer camp surrounded by family.
He was born March 1, 1948 in Janesville to Marvin and Evelynn (Rollins) Tolzman. Bill graduated from Janesville High School in 1966. He would enlist in the United States Army and be a member of the 82nd Airborne Unit. After the military Bill met Kathy and the couple would be united in marriage on October 17, 1970, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ortonville. The couple were able to enjoy 52 memorable years together before Bill's passing. Bill worked at Bird's Eye for 42 years before his retirement. In retirement he volunteered with the seniors helping with various activities. Bill also attended his grandchildren's activities and shared his love of the outdoors with his family.
Bill loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, picking raspberries and spending quality time with his family whenever he could. He was also an avid Minnesota sports fan. You would find him cheering on all the Minnesota professional and college sports.
He is survived by his wife Kathleen Tolzman of Owatonna; children, Victor (and Nicole) Tolzman of Owatonna, Melissa (and Craig) Block of Faribault; grandchildren, Dillon (and MacKenzie) Jones, Kaitlyn (and Marc) Smith, Hayley Block (and Dan Prissel), Samuel and Isaac Tolzman; great-grandchildren, Nolan, Henry, and Oliver Smith; 5 sisters; 2 brothers; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Evelynn, grandson Benjamin Tolzman, and granddaughter Elizabeth Tolzman.
A visitation will be held at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on Thursday, November 10th from 4PM-7PM. Funeral services will be held at Good Shepard Lutheran Church on Friday, November 11th at 11AM with a visitation on hour prior. The Steele County Military Funeral Unit will be providing honors after the service. Pastor Greg Schlicker will be officiating. Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Owatonna at a later date. Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.