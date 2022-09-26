William "Billy" Albert Noble

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — William Albert Noble (aka Billy and Santa Claus), of Blooming Prairie died peacefully at Prairie Manor in Blooming Prairie surrounded by the love and care of his beloved Margaret, his large family, circle of friends and care-givers. Billy is now joined with his identical twin brother Bobby in their eternal life.

