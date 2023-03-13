William Bill Miller

OWATONNA — William A. (Bill) Miller died peacefully at home on Saturday March 11, 2023, of congestive heart failure.

To send flowers to the family of William Miller, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 17
Visitation
Friday, March 17, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 18
Visitation
Saturday, March 18, 2023
12:00PM-1:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 18
Celebration of Life
Saturday, March 18, 2023
1:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments