William Bill Miller

OWATONNA — William A. (Bill) Miller died peacefully at home on Saturday March 11, 2023, of congestive heart failure.
To send flowers to the family of William Miller, please visit Tribute Store.
Friends may greet the family from 4-7:00 PM Friday March 17, 2023, at the Brick Meger Funeral Home, Owatonna and one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday. Celebration of Life will be 1:00 PM Saturday March, 18 at the Brick Meger Funeral Home with interment to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
He was born in Mason City, IA, on Saint Patrick's Day in 1951. He was adopted three days later by Albert (Mick) and Emma (Arndt) Miller.
Bill graduated with the Owatonna High School class of 1969. In high school, he was active in football, wrestling, concert choir, and orchestra. In his work life, he was a jack of all trades: woodworking, foraging, blacksmithing, metalwork, and set design. He worked at OTC, Straight River Manufacturing, West Metro Education, CVN, Budget Power, Concept 4, and for Jerry Shore.
Bill was a Scout Master for the Boy Scout Troop at Associated Church and a firearm safety instructor for over 25 years. He was a life member of the Little Theater of Owatonna where he built sets and acted. It was there he met his wife Deb (Huff) during the production of Brigadoon. He loved music, especially church choir, it was a joy in his life. Bill worked as a blacksmith at the Renaissance Festival for many years. He was passionate about historical re-enactment and had many re-enactor friends who became his second family.
His survivors include Deb his wife of 36 years, sons, Nathan (Raven) and Ian, brother Carl (Virginia) Miller, brother-in-law; Jeff (Margie) Huff, sisters-in-law Jean Hankerson and Beth (Rob) Brault, in-laws Don and Carolyn Huff, niece, Carla Miller, nephews Adam (Carole) Miller, Austin (Bethany) Huff, Walker Brault and Sam Huff, great nieces, Sarah (Tyler) Burg and Emily Miller and a host of rendezvous "family". Donations may be made to local music or arts organizations. The service will be a celebration of life please wear colors.
For more information or to leave an online condolence go to www.megercares.com
