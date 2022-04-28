WASECA — Walter E. Maas, age 78, of Waseca, died on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.
Walter Edward Maas, the son of Franklin and Ann (Lorentz) Maas, was born on July 27, 1943, in Waseca. He grew up on the family farm and attended school in Waseca. Walter worked at various jobs; truck driving, auctioneering, and farming. He married Jan Lindgren in April 1977 and later divorced. Walter moved back to the family farm in 1979 and has lived there ever since. He enjoyed hunting, especially pheasants and deer. Trips to Wyoming with family and friends to hunt mule deer being some of his favorite memories. He also enjoyed fishing and helping people whenever he could. He was a "collector of sorts", having a collection of many different items. Walter loved spending time with his daughter and grandson. He will forever be remembered for his big heart.
He is survived by his daughter, Lill (and Corey) Katzung of Owatonna, grandson Tyler Maas of Owatonna; brothers, Roland (and Sue) Maas of Missouri, David Maas of Waseca, nieces Deborah Eatros ( Robert Westfall) of Brainerd, Rebecca Maas, Kimberly Maas and Sabrina Maas of Waseca, Marina (Grayson) Garcia of Owatonna. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother George Maas and nephew Jesse Maas.
Family and friends may gather from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Michaelson funeral home in Owatonna.
To send flowers to the family of Walter Maas, please visit Tribute Store.