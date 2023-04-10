Virginia Grace Stirens

Virginia G. Stirens, 90, of Owatonna, MN died Friday, April 7, 2023 at Homestead Hospice House. Virginia Grace Rose was born September 11, 1932 in Aberdeen, SD to Dwight E. “Bud” Rose and Mary Biegler Rose. She attended high school in Lewistown, MT. After several moves around the country, Owatonna became her home. She resided in Owatonna for nearly 60 years.
Virginia loved to cook and bake, personally and professionally. She catered many special events, including for Target Rose Parade float volunteers. Her restaurant Virginia’s Kozy Korner Kafe downtown had many regulars. She loved having coffee with “the guys” there, and special visitors, such as famed sports journalist, Sid Hartman.
Virginia initiated and directed the holiday community dinners beginning in the 1980’s at KC Hall. She received numerous awards for her efforts: thousand points of light, acknowledgement of the MN State Legislature, and was Grand Marshall of an Owatonna Christmas Parade.
Virginia worked as a Walmart greeter until well into her 80s and was a resident at Realife Cooperative for the past 4 years.
Virginia is survived by her sons Tim (Alicia) Stirens of Spearfish, SD, Kirk (Kara) Stirens of Springfield, IL, and Jeff (Sarah) Stirens of Owatonna, MN; 8 grandchildren: Tim’s daughter Kristi, Kirk’s children Jessica, Erik, Nick; Jeff’s daughters Hallie, Erin, Kylee, Madison; 6 great grandchildren: Kristi’s sons Christopher and Robert, Jessica’s daughters Emma and Aubrey, Nick’s daughter Paisley, and Madison’s son De’vontay; siblings Galen (Sharon) Rose, Janice Soelter, Marilyn Humphrey and Gene (Janella) Rose and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by former husband Joe Stirens, and siblings Jimmy, Georgia, Sharon and Gary.
According to her wishes, there will be a private graveside burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Aberdeen, SD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Owatonna Community Dinner, 1025 Mosher Ave., Owatonna, MN 55060, or Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna.