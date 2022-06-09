OWATONNA — VIRGIL A. OLSON, age 81 of Owatonna died on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at his residence at Timberdale Trace in Owatonna.
Born on March 8, 1941 in Waseca, Minnesota, he was the son of Adolph and Ruth (Miller) Olson. Virgil grew up on the family farm near Owatonna and graduated from Owatonna High School in 1959. He later attended vocational school for tool & dye casting as well as graduating from the Electronics Technician program at the DeVry Institute of Technology in Chicago.
He married Dorothy Ritchie and together they had four children before later divorcing. Over the years he worked at Muckles in Owatonna and also Truth Hardware for 27 years. He also worked as a greeter at the Owatonna Walmart. He was a member of the Owatonna American Legion and VFW where he helped with the funeral honor guard. He was also a member of the Steele County Civil Defense. Virgil enjoyed bowling league, visiting with people, people watching and taking long drives in the country. He also enjoyed dining at the Kernel and The Kitchen in Owatonna. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Owatonna.
He is survived by four children, Lorrinda (fiancé Dennis Burns) Olson of Owatonna, Berton (Allison) Olson of Woodbury, Sheila (Richard Haberman) Olson of Claremont, and Bryon (Lacey) Olson of Rochester; and seven grandchildren, Gavin Olson, Colin Olson, Quinten Olson, Samanda Haberman, Riley Olson, Adain Olson, and Skyelar Niess. He is also survived by one brother, Galen (Margaret) Olson of Owatonna; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Malinda (David) Graff; and aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca. Visitation will be held one hour before services at the church. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Mineapolis.
The family wishes to thank all the kind staff members at Timberdale Trace and Moments Hospice Care for helping them and Virgil through his final moments in life.