FARIBAULT — Veronica Bird, nickname “Bonnie”, died on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. She was 87 years old.
Bonnie was born on February 7, 1935, on a farm in Nebraska to proud parents Mary and Joseph, the fourth of five children.
Bonnie enjoyed her childhood and loved growing up on her parents’ farm in the Nebraska hills. While reminiscing, she spoke about sitting on a stool in the cow barn petting the kitties who were waiting for some fresh warm milk, how much she loved it when her Dad or brothers would hand her a sleeping baby pig so she could hold it before it woke up and started squealing, how fascinating it was sitting in the brooder house quietly with her mother to watch the chickens eat and drink.
Bonnie talked about how gentle her Dad’s large workhorses were who farmed the land with him and how much she loved Buster, her smart and loyal farm dog companion.
One of Bonnie’s favorite childhood memories was going for walks with her Dad in the fields barefooted after a rain shower and feeling the mud “squish” between her toes. Her Dad would bend down and dig in the row to see if the kernels were sprouted and he would spin funny yarns and rhymes for her.
The highlights of Bonnie’s grade school years were the Christmas program and the singing competitions between the various schools in the district. When Bonnie was in the first grade, her teacher had her sing “God Bless America” as a solo in a singing competition. Bonnie wore a red, white and blue striped dress. After she sang, the audience kept clapping and clapping even after she took her third bow and curtain call. This was a thrilling experience for a little country girl like Bonnie.
Bonnie loved learning to read and write and some of her most enjoyable evenings of her country school years were spent reading library books from the district office by lamplight.
Life on the farm meant everyone had lots of chores. Mom said, “I not only helped my mother, I helped my Dad too. I used to take the cows to pasture and go after them at night when I got strong enough to pull the wire gates shut. I helped my Daddy and brothers “sort out” many, many butcher hogs for market and ran after them until I thought I would drop over”.
Bonnie and her mother churned sweet cream from the cows into yummy yellow butter to put on slices of fresh bread and buns, which her Mom baked from the oven of her wood-burning cook stove. Bonnie said, “Oh, how hard we did work, and it seems we were always busy”!
When Bonnie was eleven years old, her younger sister, Kay, arrived. Bonnie loved taking care of Kay and said it was like having her own live baby doll!
It was a simple life, but a good life for a little country girl.
After several years of courtship and after graduating from high school, Bonnie married the love of her life, Paul Bird, at a small country church in Nebraska. It was one hundred degrees that day and she remembered “melting” in her wedding gown at the reception held outside at her parents’ farm.
After Paul’s military service, Bonnie and Paul farmed in Nebraska and Minnesota for 37 years.
During retirement years, Bonnie traveled with Paul by motor home to Florida, Texas, Arizona and Alaska. They spent 27 years wintering in Arizona in what she called the “little tin house” trailer in a resort park full of amenities. While in Arizona, Bonnie was a member of the Red Hat Club and had a grand time making lots of women friends from all over the country and Canada.
As an adult, Bonnie was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother who put the needs of her family above her own each and everyday. Bonnie was a survivor who battled the deadly disease of lupus for 60 years but fought back against each flare up and survived because she knew how much her family needed her.
As a young mother, Bonnie experienced much joy from simple pleasures like putting a delicious meal on the table, by putting up some pretty new curtains in the drafty farmhouse kitchen or getting a new vase for the living room at the green stamp store.
Bonnie didn’t have a lot of pretty things for the house back then. She sacrificed pretty things for the farming business she and Paul were building together. In fact, when her five children were very young, the word sacrifice describes Bonnie perfectly. She went without.
When I was a little girl, I observed how tired Mom (Bonnie) sometimes looked after spending hours at the ironing board getting the wrinkles out of our clothes, her tablecloths, and other fabrics. Remember, just about everything needed ironing back then! How tired she looked after spending the day butchering chickens or ducks so she could sell them on KRFO radio’s “party line” to make some extra grocery money. How tired she looked after spending the day on the tractor out in the field helping Paul work the land that would provide the income for the next year…a true partner in the farming business.
With five hungry children to feed, along with a hard-working husband, Bonnie also spent hours and hours gardening and canning all sorts of fruits and vegetables, an art she learned from her mother. Some favorites of mine were her plum jam and homemade ketchup. Bonnie was also a 4-H Mom and leader and the whole family looked forward to attending the Steele County Fair and the Minnesota State Fair every year.
Over time, as her kids grew older, Bonnie was able to enjoy hobbies like travel, reading history of any kind, antiquing (including refinishing antiques) and flower gardening. She also kept a journal for forty years about her life on the farm, raising five children, and her own personal trials and joys.
Bonnie was a long-standing member of a neighborhood rural women’s club which she enjoyed immensely. Club meetings gave her an opportunity to socialize regularly with other farm women.
Years pass and many things change but one thing that never changed was going home to the farm and seeing Mom’s smiling face at the kitchen door when I drove into the yard. Upon walking into the house, I would smell the aroma of roast chicken or roast pork, potatoes, and gravy and perhaps an apple crisp in the oven. The table would be set with pretty dishes and a seasonal centerpiece. I was treated like royalty, like every homecoming was a special occasion.
I couldn’t write this without mentioning what a “fashionista” Bonnie was. Having grown up without a lot of money and with a limited wardrobe, Mom loved pretty clothes and rarely left the house without being impeccably dressed and having perfect hair and make-up. Bonnie made a striking appearance at any occasion and even did some modeling at the Owatonna Country Club for a local shop owner.
I can’t say enough good things about my Mom, Bonnie, a woman I relied on my whole life, who was always there…with a smile, a bit of humor, a gentle touch, a bit of wisdom but who now has moved on. I take comfort in knowing she had a strong faith in God and so I know she is in a good place. But I will never get over wanting to hear her voice again, wanting to sit and talk with her again, wanting to hold her hand in mine and receiving the comfort only a mother can provide.
After Bonnie’s faith in God, her husband, children and grandchildren were her greatest joys. Loved ones who will miss Bonnie include her daughter, Loretta and her husband Lance; her son Mark; her daughter Ruth and her husband David; her son Gregory and his wife Jean; her son Patrick and his wife Lori; her 9 grandchildren Krista, Trent, Corey, Jessica, Jennifer, Jaclyn, Rachael, Leah and Connor; 6 great-grandchildren Isaiah, Jake, Gavin, Cullen, Sawyer, Leighton and Owen; sister Kay and brother-in-law Robert. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Paul and by an infant granddaughter, Meghan.