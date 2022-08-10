Verona Eileen (Randall) Winegar

GENEVA, MN — Verona Eileen (Randall) Winegar of Geneva, MN passed away peacefully on August 9, 2022 at Benedictine Living Community in Owatonna surrounded by family. Born on March 27, 1937 at the Owatonna Hospital, she was the youngest of five daughters born to Ralph and Myrtle (Ryan) Randall. Verona enjoyed life to the fullest and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments