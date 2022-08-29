EASTMAN, WI — Todd Allan Roensch age 58, of Eastman, WI died courageously Friday, August 26, 2022, in Hospice care at Divine Rehabilitation and Health in Fennimore, WI surrounded by loved ones after battling End-stage Liver Disease. Todd was a gentle soul born in Frankfurt, Germany to Judy and Allan Roensch on July 20, 1964.
He grew up on Mineral Springs Road in Owatonna, MN enjoying the park and creek behind his house with his siblings Kipp and Kami. After graduating from OHS in 1983, he enlisted in the Army. Todd then compassionately raised his children with his lifelong partner, Kara, in Onalaska and Prairie du Chien, WI until Kara's untimely death in 2012. With a broken heart, Todd and his daughter, Willow, moved to Eastman, WI where he resided until his death.
If you couldn't find Todd, he was probably doing something outside such as hunting, fishing, or trapping. Otherwise, he might be tying flies, reading, watching football, hockey, tennis, WWE or politics on TV. Or he might be cooking a steak or playing with his many dogs while enjoying the river bluffs and Whitewater State Park, often times sharing his love of nature with those around him.
Todd's gentle heart, bright smile, witty quips and immeasurable capacity to love will forever live on in the memories of those who loved him including but not limited to his sons, Cassidy (Geneva) Roensch and Casey Rosenquist and daughter, Willow Roensch; parents, Judy Roensch and Allan (Sue) Roensch, siblings Kipp (Kim Lorenz) Roensch and Kami (George) Daley; 6 incredible nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles, cousins and many lifelong friends.
A memorial gathering to celebrate Todd will take place in the Peterson Shelter at Wyalusing State Park on Saturday, Sept.10th from 10 am to 3 pm. (NOTE: The state park does require parking permits to enter). The Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore is assisting the family and online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com
