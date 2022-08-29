Todd Allan Roensch

EASTMAN, WI — Todd Allan Roensch age 58, of Eastman, WI died courageously Friday, August 26, 2022, in Hospice care at Divine Rehabilitation and Health in Fennimore, WI surrounded by loved ones after battling End-stage Liver Disease. Todd was a gentle soul born in Frankfurt, Germany to Judy and Allan Roensch on July 20, 1964.

