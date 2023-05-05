BARRON WI, — Thomas (Tom) L. Maloney, of Barron WI, sadly passed away surrounded by his loving family during his final days and then final hours at home on Saturday March 11, 2023 taking his final breath at 8:39 p.m. Born on December 7, 1941 at 5:22 a.m. to Lloyd and Alma (Lyon) Maloney, was one of 7 children born to this wonderful couple with his Mother calling him her Pearl Harbor Baby. Though he was born before that horrific event, he was publicly recognized many times through the years as sharing that date with the Anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Maloney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments