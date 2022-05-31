Thomas G. Russell

OWATONNA — Thomas Glenn Russell, 75, of Owatonna, died Sunday, May 29, 2022 at his home surrounded by family.
Tom was born in Owatonna on August 20, 1946 to Glenn and Jennie Russell. Tom graduated from Owatonna High School in 1964 lettering in basketball. Upon graduation, Tom worked at Owatonna Security Bank as an errand runner until he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1965 serving as a Military Police Officer. While stationed in Okinawa, Tom met his first wife, Hiroko Gabe, whom he married in 1968. Upon his honorable discharge in 1968, Tom retuned to Owatonna with Hiroko and he also returned to his job at Owatonna Security Bank. Tom and Hiroko raised their three children, Mike, Brian, and Jon Russell in Owatonna. Tom lost Hiroko to cancer in December 2000.
Tom found love again when he met Bonnie Evans whom he married in 2003.
Tom held several positions during his time as a bank employee including errand runner, teller, loan officer, and Vice President and maintained his employment through several ownership changes eventually retiring as a Wells Fargo employee in 2005. Tom was a highly respected and award winning bank employee.
Tom was a proud Owatonna resident and volunteered his time to the community through the United Way, Red Cross, American Legion, VFW, St. John's Cemetery, Brooktree golf course, and Owatonna Parks and Recreation coaching his sons. He also led an active lifestyle participating in recreational sports: volleyball, basketball, softball, and golf. He was also an avid Minnesota Vikings fan, despite being routinely heartbroken, and Minnesota Twins fan.
Upon his retirement, Tom continued to volunteer and work on his golf game. He also enjoyed the warm Florida weather where he stayed during the winter months. Despite extra time to work on his golf game during the winters in Florida, his inevitable slice on every drive continued to frustrate him.
Although Tom enjoyed his career, community service, and sports, he was, first and foremost, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Tom is survived by his wife Bonnie, his brothers Richard Russell and Earle Maendler, three children, Brian, Mike (Shawn), and Jon (Ginny), nine grandchildren, Burgin (Jordan) Russell, Justine Saufferer, Christian Russell, Jalen Russell, Brennen Russell, Steven Russell, Molly Russell, Kayla Russell, and Zander Russell and four great grandchildren, Alexander and Evelyn Saufferer and Ulysses and Hiroko J. Russell.
Tom is also survived by two children through his marriage to Bonnie, Robbie (Roger) Aronson, Travis (Kristine) Evans and six grandchildren Kendyl, Luke, and Carter Aronson and Katie, Jill, and Savannah Evans.
He is preceded in death by Hiroko and his parents Glenn and Jennie, and siblings James Russell and Judith Smith.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 4PM to 7PM. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 3, 2022 at 11AM at St. John Lutheran Church, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. The Steele County Military Funeral Unit will be providing full military honors. Memorials are preferred to the Owatonna VFW Post 3723, Mayo Foundation, St. John's Lutheran Church, St. John's Cemetery or to an organization of the donor's choice.