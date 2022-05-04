Thomas Freeburg

LAKEVILLE — Freeburg, Thomas A., 69, died peacefully on April 30th surrounded by his family. For full obituary and details of the Celebration of Life please visit www.michaelsonfuneral.com.

To send flowers to the family of Thomas Freeburg, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 4
Celebration of Life
Saturday, June 4, 2022
3:00PM-7:00PM
Owatonna Country Club
1991 Lemond Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments