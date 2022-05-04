Thomas Freeburg May 4, 2022 May 4, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAKEVILLE — Freeburg, Thomas A., 69, died peacefully on April 30th surrounded by his family. For full obituary and details of the Celebration of Life please visit www.michaelsonfuneral.com. To send flowers to the family of Thomas Freeburg, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Service information Jun 4 Celebration of Life Saturday, June 4, 2022 3:00PM-7:00PM Owatonna Country Club 1991 Lemond Road Owatonna, MN 55060 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins. Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now 3 charged after large drug discovery near Hope Engage Owatonna seeks community input for new restaurant School Board approves redevelopment agreement for existing high school Man charged in two separate cases for drugs, sharing explicit photos 'Dancing with Our Steele County Stars' returns for 10th year Upcoming Events May 4 Coffee Club Wed, May 4, 2022 May 4 Owatonna Kiwanis Club Wed, May 4, 2022 May 4 Flu & COVID vaccine clinic Wed, May 4, 2022 May 4 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, May 4, 2022 May 5 Brick-Meger Funeral Home 125th anniversary open house Thu, May 5, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Iowa Democrats pledge to ‘reform’ caucuses in effort to remain first ‘Girls5eva’ Cast Promise to Chart New Course, If Not Hits in Season 2 (VIDEO) Pusha T refuses to 'cheapen' his new album with Drake insults Michelle Visage: Hashimoto's disease cost me my breast implants