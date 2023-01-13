Theona Mae Lewison

OWATONNA — Theona Mae (Thoreson) Lewison, 79, of rural Owatonna, MN passed away at her home Friday evening January 6, 2023. Theona was the daughter of Adolph and Margarethe Thoreson. She was born July 21, 1943 in Faribault, MN. Theona grew up in rural Wanamingo. She graduated from Wanamingo High School in 1961. She attended Nursing School in the Twin Cities. Not long after, she met the love of her life, William Lewison, in Rochester. They were married September 21, 1963 at Wanamingo Lutheran Church. Together, they had five children. She was a stay at home mom raising her children. Later, she was employed at Truth Hardware in the shipping department for many years. She was an active adult leader for 4H, an active member of Aurora Lutheran Church, where she was part of the women's group, enjoyed teaching Sunday School and worked every summer at the Aurora Diner at the Steele County Fair. She enjoyed gardening, playing the piano and flute, sewing, cooking, baking, bowling, and spending time with family. She loved attending sporting events for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed watching Minnesota Twins baseball and Minnesota Lynx basketball.
Theona is survived by her husband William of 59 years, children Jodi (Brian) Keck of Owatonna, MN, Linda (Jeff) Gray of Claremont, MN, Kim (Tim) Pruss of North Fond du Lac, WI, Brad (Tammy) Lewison of Owatonna, MN, Eric (Denise) Lewison of Truman, MN; 16 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Curtis (Sharon) Thoreson of Wanamingo, MN, brother-in-law John (Shirley) Lewison of Mora, MN, sister-in-law Carol
(Robert) Prokopec of Blooming Prairie, MN, sister-in-law Donna Thoreson of Albert Lea, MN and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, LeRoy Thoreson.
Services will be Saturday January 21, 2023 at Aurora Lutheran Church 6329 SE 38th St Owatonna, MN. Visitation will be 9AM - 11:30AM with the service at 11:30AM. Burial will be at a later date. Memorials are preferred to the family. Floral arrangements can be delivered to Aurora Lutheran Church Jan 20th, from 1:30 until 5 or after 8 a.m. on Sat 1/21.
