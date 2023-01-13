Theona Mae Lewison

OWATONNA — Theona Mae (Thoreson) Lewison, 79, of rural Owatonna, MN passed away at her home Friday evening January 6, 2023. Theona was the daughter of Adolph and Margarethe Thoreson. She was born July 21, 1943 in Faribault, MN. Theona grew up in rural Wanamingo. She graduated from Wanamingo High School in 1961. She attended Nursing School in the Twin Cities. Not long after, she met the love of her life, William Lewison, in Rochester. They were married September 21, 1963 at Wanamingo Lutheran Church. Together, they had five children. She was a stay at home mom raising her children. Later, she was employed at Truth Hardware in the shipping department for many years. She was an active adult leader for 4H, an active member of Aurora Lutheran Church, where she was part of the women's group, enjoyed teaching Sunday School and worked every summer at the Aurora Diner at the Steele County Fair. She enjoyed gardening, playing the piano and flute, sewing, cooking, baking, bowling, and spending time with family. She loved attending sporting events for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed watching Minnesota Twins baseball and Minnesota Lynx basketball.

To plant a tree in memory of Theona Lewison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments