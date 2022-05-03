GENEVA — Tammy J. Hofius, age 56, of Geneva, died on Sunday May 1, 2022, at her home.
Tammy Jean Hofius, the daughter of Charlene Hofius, was born on October 24, 1965, in Owatonna. She grew up in Owatonna and graduated from Owatonna High School in 1984. She continued her education at the University of Minnesota and received a degree in horticulture. Tammy returned to Owatonna and worked for Cash Wise for fifteen years before going to work at Lowe's. She worked there until her health forced her to retire. Tammy loved her animals and feeding the birds. She will be remembered as a caretaker and was very helpful to her mother and aunt. She also enjoyed yardwork and fishing.
She is survived by her mother Charlene Hofius of Owatonna, special friend Joseph Medallis of Geneva, aunts Yvonne Hofius of Owatonna and Sharol Hofius of Albert Lea, uncle Eugene (and Sherry) Hofius of Mazzepa. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna and also one hour prior to the service. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Michaelson Funeral Home. Interment will be in Owatonna Memorial Gardens.
