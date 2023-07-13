...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM CDT Sunday...
* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an
Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality
Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southern Minnesota.
* WHEN...Through 6 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience
health effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung
disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and
older adults, may experience health effects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British
Columbia continues to slowly move south across Minnesota.
Another smoke incursion is expected along and south of the
Minnesota River Valley overnight and into Saturday. This second
round of smoke will gradually clear from north to south Sunday
and will clear the Interstate 90 corridor by 6pm Sunday evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow;
mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/current-air-quality-conditions. You can find additional;
information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-;
and-health.
OWATONNA — Sylvester (Sy) Miller passed away on July 9, 2023 in Owatonna at the age of 93 years and 8 months. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday August 13, at 10:00 am in Owatonna. Details are forthcoming, along with a full obituary.
