Sylvester Sy Miller

OWATONNA — Sylvester (Sy) Miller passed away on July 9, 2023 in Owatonna at the age of 93 years and 8 months. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday August 13, at 10:00 am in Owatonna. Details are forthcoming, along with a full obituary.

To plant a tree in memory of Sylvester Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

Recommended for you

Load comments