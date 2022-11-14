Susan Marie Anderson

OWATONNA — Susan M Anderson, age 65 of Owatonna, died early Monday, November 7, 2022, at Three Links Care Center in Northfield.

Service information

Nov 19
Visitation
Saturday, November 19, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Nov 19
Memorial Service
Saturday, November 19, 2022
1:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
