...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Light snow and patchy freezing drizzle. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
OWATONNA — Susan M Anderson, age 65 of Owatonna, died early Monday, November 7, 2022, at Three Links Care Center in Northfield.
Susan Marie Anderson, the daughter of Donald and Velma (Spencer) Anderson, was born on June 6, 1957, in Rockford, IL. They moved to Owatonna in 1973 and she graduated from Owatonna High School in 1975. She worked at Owatonna Tool Company in electronics and various other departments until 1988, when she went to work for C & L Construction. She worked there for two years before opening and running her own business, Aquariums Plus until 1994. She then attended Red Wing Technical College from 1994 until 1997 earning degrees in Electronic Music Technology and Band Instrument Repair. She moved to Montgomery, AL for 2 years and worked repairing instruments at Arts Music. She returned to Owatonna and worked at Groth Music in Bloomington from 1999 until 2019 as a brass repair tech, until health issues forced her to retire. Susan loved all things involved with music including going to concerts and festivals. She loved to see kids get involved with music and encouraged them to succeed. Susan also enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino and having fun with family and friends. She loved all kinds of animals.
She is survived by her son Jayde (and Kristy) Anderson of Faribault, brother Don (and Joni) Anderson, Brian (and Rebecca Broton) Anderson; nephews Max (and Bay) Broton-Anderson, Nathan Anderson, niece Maddie Broton-Anderson and good friend Garry Viegut of Owatonna. She was preceded in death by her parents, and an infant brother Steven.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Michaelson Funeral Home
