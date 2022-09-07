Susan K. Guse

OWATONNA — Susan Kay Guse, 67, of Owatonna, died Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Kaplan Woods Care Home in Owatonna.
She was born November 26, 1954 in Owatonna the daughter of Robert and Betty (Brocker) Guse. She grew up on a farm south of Owatonna and attended school at Lincoln Elementary in the Special Education program. Following her schooling, she worked at Career Training Center, now known as Cedar Valley Services, until July of 2022 when her health began to decline.
Susan had a feisty personality which endeared her to her family and caregivers. She enjoyed a beer or Mountain Dew, riding the three-wheel bike her father made for her, bowling, taking walks, dancing, shopping, and eating out.
She is survived by siblings, James (Diane) Guse of Claremont, Michael (Janice) Guse of Owatonna and Mardelle Guse (Bill Rosenau) of Owatonna; nieces and nephews, Jarod (Sarah) Guse, Jennifer (Clint) Seykora, Brandon (Paulina) Guse and Carissa Guse (Chris Boettcher) and great-nieces and nephews, Gavin, Jorrie, Remi, Grady, Vaira, Collins, Lennon and Jasper.
She was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Betty Guse.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, September 12, 2022, at Michaelson Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Dave Klawiter will officiate. Immediately following the service, burial will be in Owatonna Memorial Gardens in Clinton Falls Township.
To plant a tree in memory of Susan Guse as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
