Steven J. Talley

OWATONNA — Steven James Talley, 67, of Owatonna, died Monday, November 7, 2022 at Emeralds of Faribault.
He was born February 26, 1955 in Owatonna, Minnesota the son of James and Gladys (Staley) Talley. He grew up in Owatonna and graduated from Owatonna High School, Class of 1973.
Steve served in the Army Reserves for 21 years. Along with his military service, Steve worked at Owatonna Bottling, Owatonna Tool Company and bartended at the Elks. He was a member of the Elks, Friends of Pheasants (serving as treasurer) and the American Legion.
Steve played softball, bowled, participated in fantasy football and was a huge Minnesota Vikings fan.
He is survived by sister, Jackie (Lauren) Thiessen of Windom; nephew, Brandon Talley of New Ulm; step-nieces, Erin (Cody) Sebring Windom and Jamie (Cory) Melott of Park Rapids; step-grand-nephew, Luca Sebring; aunts and uncles, Margie Otterson of Clarks Grove, Barb (Jack) Monahan of Waseca; Lori (Gerald) Wobschall of Ellendale and Bob Daiker of Perham and other relatives and friends
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Gladys Talley.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on Friday, November 11th from 12:00-2:00 PM followed by a Graveside Service at 2:30 PM at Owatonna Memorial Gardens in Clinton Falls Township with military honors by the Steele County Military Funeral Unit.
