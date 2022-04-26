OWATONNA — Steven H. Arndt, age 66, of Owatonna died on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna with his family by his side.
Steven Herman Arndt, the son of Irwin and Donna (Johnson) Arndt, was born on September 6, 1955, in Owatonna. Hew grew up on the family farm and attended grade school just a short distance from his home. He attended Owatonna High School and graduated in 1973. Steve worked construction for a short time before returning to the farm where he farmed with his dad and brother Ken his entire life. On December 2, 1978, he was united in marriage to Sharon Hafstad at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Owatonna. Together they made their home on the family farm working together on the yard and in the garden. They had three children there and always had supper together at 5:30 PM. He loved those years. He was a lifelong farmer and milked cows for over 40 years. He missed the cows after they were gone and so the farm acquired a few beef cows instead. He continued to crop farm, raising hay, corn and soybeans. He loved farming and being a good steward of the land. Steve was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed developing hunting properties. He enjoyed sharing his passion for hunting with others and enjoyed watching his sons, nephews and nieces become good stewards of the outdoors. He enjoyed several hunting trips out west and fishing trips to Alaska and Canada. Steve was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church. Faith , family and farming were the loves of his life. He enjoyed watching his children play baseball and fast pitch softball as well as going to their band concerts. He developed deep relationships with his grandchildren and they all adored him. He loved telling them Bert and Ernie stories and playing with them.
He is survived by his wife Sharon Arndt of Owatonna, son Adam (and Holly) Arndt of Owatonna, daughter Staci (and Gokhan) Anil of Mankato; grandchildren Ethan Anil, Ilayda Anil, Callie Arndt, Samuel Arndt and Trevor Arndt and his father Irwin Arndt of Owatonna. He is also survived by his siblings Dan (and Roxanne) Arndt of Owatonna, Kevin (and Marian) Arndt of Winona, Julie (and Corky) Ebeling of Owatonna, Ken Arndt of Owatonna, Janet (and Dewey) Vike of Holmen, WI, Melanie (and Doug) Wesely of Holmen, WI, Irwin (and Becky) Arndt of Owatonna, Sara (and Todd) Ellerbusch of Rochester and Heidi (and Jon ) Coulter of Owatonna. He was preceded in death by his mother Donna Arndt and son Kyle Arndt.
Friend and family may gather from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service at the church . Funeral services will be held at 11:00 on Friday, April 29, 2022, at St John Lutheran Church with burial to follow in St. John Cemetery in Owatonna.