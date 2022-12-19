Steven E. Britt Sr.

OWATONNA — Steven Earl Britt Sr., 74, of Owatonna, died Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Rochester.
OWATONNA — Steven Earl Britt Sr., 74, of Owatonna, died Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Rochester.
He was born on September 23, 1948 to Clinton and Betty (Bennet) in Austin. Steve attended school in Austin before working at OMC and then at Truth in Owatonna for over 25 years. Steven and Suzanne (Gray) were married on December 8th, 1968 and were able to enjoy 54 years by one another's side. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping were amongst his favorites. He enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings and Twins on tv and his casino trips with his family and friends. He also has a coin collection that he loved to add to. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Sue Britt; children; Steven Jr. (Robyn "Robbie") Britt, Travis Britt, Kim Britt; grandchildren, Airion Britt, Cassandra Britt, Tyler Britt, Adrian Robles-Britt, Halee (Darian Simmons) Britt, Dillon (Kiley) Britt; great-grandchildren, Aaliayah "Bubs" Britt, Zander Padilla, Uriah Britt, Phoenix Mork, Jaidyn Joslyn, Amarah and Kinzleigh Simmons, Amari Robles; brother, Dean (Elenor) Britt; sisters Nancy Britt, Brenda Moucha, Penny (David) Almile; brothers and sisters-in-laws, and many nieces and nephews. Also survived by his best friend Snickers, and his buddy Jake.
He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Dominque Britt; and nephew Jessie Almile.
Funeral visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Thursday, December 22nd, 2022 from 4PM to 7PM. Funeral services will be held at Redemption Church in Owatonna Friday, December 23rd, 2022 at 1PM with a visitation one hour prior.
