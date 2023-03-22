OWATONNA — Steven D. Garmann, 68, of Owatonna, died Friday, March 17, 2023 at his home.
OWATONNA — Steven D. Garmann, 68, of Owatonna, died Friday, March 17, 2023 at his home.
Steven Duane Garmann was born on September 5, 1954 in Blue Earth, MN. He was the eldest son of Duane and Marlene (Hesseldahl) Garmann. His early years were spent in Elmore, MN. This is where his heart went whenever he talked about home. Steve started his education in Elmore at Elmore Elementary School. In 1964 the family moved to Owatonna, MN. Steve graduated from Owatonna High School in 1973. He went on to attend Mankato State University and graduated from there in 1977 with a bachelor of science degree.
When Steve was 15 years old, he began working at the local movie theater. His love of cinema and the relationships he made kept Steve working there part time for over 30 years. Most notably, mentoring and developing lifelong friendships with many student workers who became his "kids".
After graduating from Mankato State, Steve took a full time job at Sealed Power, now known as Power Team in Owatonna. He was a dedicated hard worker. Over the years, it was common for him to have 2 or 3 jobs at any given time. He also worked for Delta Truck in Waseca, Cabela's and Lowe's. For the past 10 years, he and his brother, Tom, owned and ran an online business called Pineapple Appeal.
Steve loved movies, music and gardening. But here on Earth the thing he loved the most was people. He was a very creative and passionate man with a flair for decorating and hosting events. His warm personality made everyone around him feel accepted and loved. He will truly be missed.
On March 17, 2023, Steve peacefully surrendered his life on this earth while in his home. Internment will be in Riverview Cemetery in Elmore, MN.
He was preceeded in death by his parents, Duane and Marlene Garmann. Aunt and Uncles, Dottie and Dick Hesseldahl, and Roger Garmann.
He is survived by his brother, Tom (Hanna) Garmann of Owatonna. Nieces Courtney (Brandon) Hilton of Idaho, and Casie (Mark) Attig of Albert Lea. Nephew, Travis (Becky) Hanson of Faribault. Aunt, Connie Garmann of Elmore. Cousins, Nancy (Tim) Aukes, Sue (Tony) Berte and Karen (John) Irons, all from southern MN/northern IA. As well as several great nieces and nephews.
In honor of Steve there will be a celebration of life in the garden behind his home at 522 Maple Drive (Owatonna) on Saturday July 8, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a short Memorial Service at 6:30 p.m.
