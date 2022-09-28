OWATONNA — Stanley H. Thompson, age 83, of Owatonna died peacefully on September 27, 2022, at the Homestead Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer.
Stanley Howard Thompson, the son of Noel and Ardis (Lee) Thompson, was born on February 11, 1939, in Albert Lea. He grew up near Ellendale on a farm and graduated from Ellendale High School in 1957. He then attended St. Olaf for a year before transferring to Mankato State College graduating in 1960 with a teaching degree. He taught business education for four years before he decided to continue his education and receive a Law Degree from William Mitchell College of Law in 1969. In 1969, he moved his family to Owatonna and began his practice at Stanley Thompson Law Office. He was on the National Eagle's legal counsel and also served as Steele County Bar Association President in 1980. Stanley was a member of the Eagles, Elks and Owatonna Country Club among other organizations. He worked part time at the Owatonna Knights of Columbus and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. Stanley enjoyed the outdoors whether hunting, fishing and trapping, or simply walking most everywhere he went. He enjoyed trips to Lake Michigan to fish for salmon, South Dakota for pheasant hunting and to his second home on Rainy River. He made a trip to Norway, to trace his ancestry, that was a very memorable event. His dogs Brownie, Princess, Sammy and Zena were his companions and hunting partners. Stanley also enjoyed softball and played well into his senior years. Playing cards, visiting and other activities at Senior Place where among his favorite pastimes.
He is survived by his children Craig (Lori) Thompson and Erin (Rob) Hagen both of Owatonna; grandchildren Derek (Thu) Thompson, Bethany (Mat) Larson, Haley Thompson, Anna Hagen (and fiancé Brandon Newland), Nicholas Hagen, Taylor Hagen, Emily Hagen; step grandchildren Ryan Wachowiak, Bria Wachowiak (and fiancé Noah Brandt) and Brayden Wachowiak; great grandchildren Wallace Larson and Levi Larson. He was preceded in death by his parents Noel and Ardis Thompson and his sister Norrine Jensen.
Visitation will be from 1:00 until 4:00 PM on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna with a memory sharing time at 1:00 PM. A private family interment will be held at another time. Memorials to the Steele County Humane Society or Hospice House patient care fund are preferred.
