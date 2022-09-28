Stanley Howard Thompson

OWATONNA — Stanley H. Thompson, age 83, of Owatonna died peacefully on September 27, 2022, at the Homestead Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer.

Service information

Oct 2
Celebration of Life
Sunday, October 2, 2022
1:00PM-4:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
