Soren Christofferson

DUNDAS — Soren Edward Christofferson, 1, of Dundas, passed away, on April 9, 2023, at Minneapolis Children's Hospital surrounded by family.

Service information

Apr 13
Visitation
Thursday, April 13, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Apr 14
Visitation
Friday, April 14, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Apr 14
Celebration of Life
Friday, April 14, 2023
11:00AM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
