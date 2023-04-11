DUNDAS — Soren Edward Christofferson, 1, of Dundas, passed away, on April 9, 2023, at Minneapolis Children's Hospital surrounded by family.
He was born February 7, 2022 at the Children's Hospital in Minneapolis, to Cody Christofferson and Morgan Kyllo. Soren was a fighter starting from birth. He loved to be outside on the family farm helping with chores, feeding chickens, riding the tractors, playing in the water, it was very hard to keep him inside. Even with all his struggles Soren was the happiest little boy ever and was always wearing a smile on his face and bringing a smile to everyone that he was around. When he was inside, he wanted to watch the cowboy channel with the old westerns, or the Price is Right when grandma didn't want to change the channel. Soren touched a lot of hearts on this earth and will be missed by everyone that got to meet him.
He is survived by his parents Cody Christofferson and Morgan Kyllo; brother, Brayden Christofferson; grandparents, Rhonda and Ken Malecha, Sean and Marie Kyllo, Deb Christofferson, and Lysle Christofferson; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Thursday, April 13th, 2023 from 4PM to 7PM. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 11AM at Michaelson Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorials are preferred to the Ronald McDonald House or the Children's Heart Foundation.
To send flowers to the family of Soren Christofferson, please visit Tribute Store.